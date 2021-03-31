Turkish economic confidence rises 3.3% in March

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rose 3.3% month-on-month in March to 98.9 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday, after a temporary easing of restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It dipped again in November when new curfews and curbs on business were imposed, and stood at 95.8 points in February. The index was last above 100 points in March 2018.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.