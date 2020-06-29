Turkish economic confidence rebounds 19.1% in June

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rebounded 19.1% month-on-month in June to 73.5 points, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Monday, a second month of recovery from lows caused by measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Economic activity had declined sharply in March and April as Ankara implemented measures to slow the virus spread. Measures were gradually eased in May and mostly lifted in June.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

