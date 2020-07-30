Turkish economic confidence rebounds 11.8% in July

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rebounded 11.8% month-on-month in July to 82.2 points, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Thursday, a third month of recovery from lows caused by measures to combat coronavirus.

Economic activity had declined sharply in March and April, when the index hit a low of 51.3 points, as Ankara implemented measures to slow the virus spread. Measures were gradually eased in May and mostly lifted in June.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

