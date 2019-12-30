Turkish economic confidence index rises 2.6% in December

Turkey's economic confidence index rose 2.6% month-on-month in December to 93.8 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday, rising for the third consecutive month.

The index points to an optimistic economic outlook when above 100 and a pessimistic one when below 100. It last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

