Turkish economic confidence index falls 5.9% in March

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index fell 5.9% month-on-month in March to 91.8 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday, marking a downturn after five straight months of gains.

The index points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below 100. It last stood above 100 points in March of 2018, and the latest data may mark early signs of a slump related to the coronavirus spread.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Halilcan Soran in Gdansk; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

