Turkish economic confidence falls 1.3% in May

ISTANBUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index fell 1.3% month-on-month in May to 92.6 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It dipped 5.1% in April this year as new restrictions were imposed to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases. The index was last above 100 points in March 2018.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu Halilcan Soran; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.