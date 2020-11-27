Turkish economic confidence down 3.5% in Nov -stats institute

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's economic confidence index dropped 3.5% month-on-month in November to 89.5 points, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Friday, as a surge in new coronavirus cases led Ankara to impose partial restrictions.

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index dropped 3.5% month-on-month in November to 89.5 points, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Friday, as a surge in new coronavirus cases led Ankara to impose partial restrictions.

The index had recovered for sixth straight months from lows due to measures against the coronavirus, which caused economic activity to decline sharply in March and April, when the index hit a low of 51.3 points.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More