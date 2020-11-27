Turkish economic confidence down 3.5% in Nov -stats institute

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index dropped 3.5% month-on-month in November to 89.5 points, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Friday, as a surge in new coronavirus cases led Ankara to impose partial restrictions.

The index had recovered for sixth straight months from lows due to measures against the coronavirus, which caused economic activity to decline sharply in March and April, when the index hit a low of 51.3 points.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.