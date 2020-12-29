Turkish economic confidence down 3.5% in Dec -stats institute

ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index dropped 3.5% month-on-month in December to 86.4 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday, after a surge in new coronavirus cases led Ankara to impose curfews and weekend lockdowns.

The index hit a record low earlier this year due to measures against the coronavirus. It recovered for six straight months as measures were eased before dipping again in November.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

