Turkish economic confidence dips in February

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index slipped 0.5% month-on-month in February to 95.8 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday, as pandemic fallout continues to weigh.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It dipped again in November when new curfews and curbs on business were imposed, and stood at 96.2 points in January. The index was last above 100 points in March of 2018.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

