Turkish drone strike kills three YBS fighters in Iraq - Kurdish counter-terrorism service

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

May 23, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by Jamal al-Badrani for Reuters ->

MOSUL, Iraq May 23 (Reuters) - A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq on Tuesday killed three fighters from the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.

The 5:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) strike targeted a YBS headquarters in the Sinjar district, the counter-terrorism service said.

There was no immediate response from Turkish authorities.

Turkey has led a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both of which Ankara regards as terrorist groups.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory.

(Reporting by Jamal al-Badrani in Mosul; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

