News & Insights

Turkish drone strike hits PKK target in northern Iraq, kills one

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

August 06, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Turkish drone strike on Sunday killed a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant and wounded another in Iraq's northern province of Sulaimaniya, Iraqi Kurdish security sources said.

The strike targeted a PKK post in the town of Chamchamal, west of the city of Sulaimaniya, a security source said.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq against militants of the PKK, which is regarded as a terrorist group by Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes into northern Iraq, which has long been outside the direct control of the Baghdad government, and has sent commandos to support its offensives.

(Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.