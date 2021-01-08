Turkish delivery firm Getir nears $100 mln investment deal, sources say

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Turkish rapid delivery company Getir has reached an agreement in principle to secure more than $100 million in investment to finance growth in Britain, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

They said talks were ongoing with investors, including domestic and foreign funds, and that the announcement of a deal was expected within a few weeks, as part of a funding round that values the company at more than $800 million.

"An agreement was reached in principle with many domestic and foreign funds in a (Series) B round. An investment of more than $100 million is being discussed. Globally-known funds are involved," said one of the sources.

The person said that Getir will launch its operations in Britain within a few weeks.

Getir declined to comment.

Series B financing is the second round of funding for a business through investment. The start-up said a year ago it attracted $38 million in funding from Turkish and foreign investors led by venture capitalist Michael Moritz.

"Getir will secure Series B funding within a week or two. It will support growth in Britain," a second source told Reuters.

The sources asked not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the press.

Istanbul-based Getir, established in 2015, says that through its app it can deliver "within minutes" thousands of grocery goods including eggs, ice cream, nappies and cat food.

The company is active in ten Turkish cities, including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. It has previously said it aimed to offer services abroad, initially in London, Sao Paulo, Paris and Mexico City.

It has been recruiting staff in Britain since the middle of last year.

