Turkish delivery firm Getir eyes $100 mln investment deal - sources

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Turkish rapid delivery company Getir has reached an agreement in principle to secure more than $100 million in investment to finance growth in Britain, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

They said that an official announcement of a deal was expected within a few weeks after a funding round in which the company was valued at more than $800 million.

A year ago, the start-up Getir said it had attracted $38 million in funding from a group of Turkish and foreign investors led by venture capitalist Michael Moritz.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

