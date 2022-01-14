Turkish December house sales more than double from a year earlier

ISTANBUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales leaped 113.7% year-on-year in December to 226,503 properties, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday, accelerating a surge a month earlier after a slump in the value of the lira.

The data showed December mortgage sales rocketed 209.3% from a year earlier to 45,260, with sales to foreigners jumping 77% year-on-year to 7,841 properties. Total sales in November had jumped 49% year-on-year.

In 2021 as a whole, total house sales dipped 0.5% to 1.492 million properties, with mortgaged sales down 49%.

