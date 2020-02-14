Turkish Dec current account deficit $2.798 billion, less than forecast

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday the country's current account deficit in December widened to $2.798 billion. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $3.05 billion. In November, the current account deficit was $365 million. In 2019 Turkey's current account surplus was $1.674 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

