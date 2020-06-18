Turkish day workers pick up from lost months with little support

By Nevzat Devranoglu, Oben Mumcuoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, June 17 (Reuters) - As Turkey's economy re-opens, millions of informal house cleaners, small retailers and barbers like Ertugrul - who has a shop with two chairs in Ankara - are digging out from months of lost wages with little if any government support.

Ertugrul, 50, says fewer than half of his customers have returned since a partial lockdown was lifted this month, and he has borrowed money from an older brother to get by since the coronavirus outbreak hit Turkey in March.

"I lost most of my income and did not receive a penny of aid - only two boxes of food from the municipality," Ertugrul said. "My son, my wife and I each applied for 1,000 liras ($145) of state support but we were rejected."

Several other so-called informal workers - with no registered employer nor social security - said they were mostly locked out of the state aid available, worth some 20.5 billion lira ($3 billion), and predicted it would take up to a year to recoup their losses from the pandemic.

At about 8 million, Turkey's cash-in-hand labour force accounts for 30% of all workers, according to Turkey Data Monitor, one of the largest among the 37 member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Economists say these workers were hardest hit by measures to contain the outbreak and they fell through holes in a safety net focused on topping up wages of those formally insured and employed by companies.

The three lost months could drive up poverty levels and raise unemployment well above today's 13%.

With such concerns in mind, President Tayyip Erdogan's government is determined to keep the economy open despite a jump this month in new COVID-19 infections.

"A second wave is a serious risk and even without it the current incentives are far from either improving the labour market or securing families' minimum amount for their basic needs," said Ozlem Derici, research director at Bilgi University's Center for Financial Studies.

HEALTH VS WORK

The government says more than 11 million households received funds including stipends for those in need worth about half of the minimum wage. An unemployment insurance fund provided most of the support.

It will soon stop supplementing wages of formal workers after 3.5 million Turks benefited, though the labour minister said on Wednesday a new system would replace it. She gave no details and did not mention informal workers.

A Turkish official told Reuters Ankara plans next month to extend a layoffs ban and could raise job-loss severance pay and encourage new hires. The new package "is still being worked on but soon it will be implemented," the official said.

Despite such support, about 40% of respondents to a Metropoll said they or a family member had lost a job or had been put on unpaid leave due to the pandemic. Half said they could no longer pay rent, credit cards or other bills.

In interviews, informal workers said they did not expect help after little came in the last three months, when many were torn between respecting stay-at-home recommendations and the need to go out and earn some money.

Mustafa Can Beyazit, 34, a clerk at an alcohol and tobacco shop in Balikesir, said he had worked only 11 days since early March.

"I applied for all kinds of state support, via phone and web... but no one returned my calls," he said. "There might be a second lockdown in this fall and all local shopkeepers may go bankrupt this time."

($1 = 6.8547 liras)

