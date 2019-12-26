Turkish court rules Wikipedia block is a rights violation

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Turkish Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a block on access to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia within Turkey is a violation of freedom of expression, the Haberturk news website reported.

The ruling opens the way for the block on the website to be lifted, Haberturk said. The block has been in place since April 2017 due to entries on the website which accused Turkey of having links to terrorist organisations.

