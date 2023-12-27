News & Insights

Turkish court refuses to release jailed MP despite top court ruling

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

December 27, 2023 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A Turkish court refused on Wednesday to release the newly elected opposition lawmaker Can Atalay despite a Constitutional Court ruling that his rights to security, liberty and to be elected were violated.

The Constitutional Court issued the ruling last week, saying he should be released immediately.

An Istanbul penal court heard Atalay's case on Wednesday but refused to release him, instead transferring the case to the Court of Cassation.

"Istanbul 13th Criminal Court has just unanimously sent the case once again to the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation. This is a constitutional crime," said Erkan Bas, who leads Atalay's Workers' Party, an ally of the pro-Kurdish Green-Left Party.

Atalay, 47, was elected to parliament in May 14 elections while serving an 18-year prison sentence.

Atalay was sentenced in April 2022 after being convicted of trying to overthrow the government by allegedly organising the nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013 with Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala and six others.

All the defendants denied the charges, saying the protests developed spontaneously. The demonstrations marked the biggest popular challenge to President Tayyip Erdogan in his two decades in power.

Last month, the appeals Court of Cassation made a criminal complaint against judges of the Constitutional Court, which ruled that jailed parliamentarian Atalay should be released.

President Erdogan said parliament may pass a legal amendment to resolve a judicial crisis involving an unprecedented clash between two of the country's top courts.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Richard Chang)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.