Turkish consumer confidence slips in February

GDANSK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index fell 1.3% to 79.3 points in February, after rising for the five consecutive months, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The index stood at 80.4 points in January.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Writing by Canan Sevgili, Editing by Huseyin Hayatsever and Andrew Heavens)

