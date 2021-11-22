Turkish consumer confidence slides to record low in November

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence tumbled 7.3% to 71.1 points in November, official data showed on Monday, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004 reflecting a selloff to all-time lows in the lira currency.

Confidence plunged last year due to pandemic fallout before a rebound that began fizzling in October of this year. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

In October, consumer confidence had dropped to 76.8 points from 79.7 points the previous month, the Turkish Statistics Institute data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

