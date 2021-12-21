Turkish consumer confidence slides to record low in December

GDANSK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence dropped 3.1% to 68.9 points in December, official data showed on Tuesday, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004 reflecting a selloff to all-time lows in the lira currency.

Confidence plunged last year due to pandemic fallout before a rebound that began fizzling in October of this year. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

In November, consumer confidence had dropped to 71.1 points from 76.8 points the previous month, the Turkish Statistics Institute data showed.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.