Turkish consumer confidence slides to record low in December

Contributor
Oben Mumcuoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkish consumer confidence dropped 3.1% to 68.9 points in December, official data showed on Tuesday, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004 reflecting a selloff to all-time lows in the lira currency.

Confidence plunged last year due to pandemic fallout before a rebound that began fizzling in October of this year. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

In November, consumer confidence had dropped to 71.1 points from 76.8 points the previous month, the Turkish Statistics Institute data showed.

