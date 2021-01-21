Turkish consumer confidence rises to 83.3 points in January

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 83.3 points in January from 80.1 points a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

Measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill in April, when consumer confidence plunged. The index dropped 2.2% in November as Turkey re-introduced some measures and remained flat in December.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

