Turkish consumer confidence rises to 81.7 points in June

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence rose to 81.7 points in June from 77.3 a month earlier, the statistics institute said on Tuesday, having in May hit the lowest level since September 2020 following a lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases.

The index had risen for three consecutive months to March, when it touched the highest level since August 2018, before falling in April. Confidence plunged last year as measures to combat the pandemic hit the economy.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Halilcan Soran Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.