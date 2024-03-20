Turkish consumer confidence rises slightly in March

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose slightly to 79.4 points in March, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The index stood at 79.3 points in February.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu Editing by Gareth Jones)

