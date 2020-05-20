Turkish consumer confidence rises from record low to 59.5 in May

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 59.5 points in May, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday, climbing from April's 54.9 - its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004.

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 59.5 points in May, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday, climbing from April's 54.9 - its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004.

The coronavirus outbreak has slowed the economy and sapped consumer confidence. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters