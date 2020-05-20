Turkish consumer confidence rises from record low to 59.5 in May

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 59.5 points in May, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday, climbing from April's 54.9 - its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004.

The coronavirus outbreak has slowed the economy and sapped consumer confidence. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

