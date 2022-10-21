Turkish consumer confidence rises for fourth month to 76.2 in Oct

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose by 5.3% to 76.2 points in October, official data showed on Friday, continuing a rebound from a record low of 63.4 in June despite a continuing surge in inflation.

The biggest improvement in confidence was seen in the financial situation of households at present, which rose 8.4% from a month earlier, though it remained at the low level of 57.5 points.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

Confidence plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a brief rebound. It took another dive in October of last year ahead of a December currency crisis that set off an inflationary spiral.

