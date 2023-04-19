Turkish consumer confidence rises 9.2% in April

April 19, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen for Reuters ->

ANKARA, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 9.2% to 87.5 points in April, official data showed on Wednesday, resuming an upward trend after a dip to 80.1 points in the previous month.

The data showed a marked improvement in expectations for the general economy and households in the next 12-month period.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

The survey was conducted in all 81 provinces this month, after seven provinces impacted by February's massive earthquakes were left out in March.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.