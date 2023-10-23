News & Insights

Turkish consumer confidence rises 4.4% in October

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

October 23, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index climbed 4.4% to 74.6 points in October, Turkish Statistics Institute data showed on Monday, rising for the second consecutive month after steep declines in the previous three months.

The index stood at 71.5 points in September. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.