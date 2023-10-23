Turkish consumer confidence rises 4.4% in October

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index climbed 4.4% to 74.6 points in October, Turkish Statistics Institute data showed on Monday, rising for the second consecutive month after steep declines in the previous three months.

The index stood at 71.5 points in September. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

