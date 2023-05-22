News & Insights

Turkish consumer confidence rises 4.1% in May

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

May 22, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, May 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 4.1% to 91.1 points in May, official data showed on Monday, continuing an upward trend ahead of elections this month after a dip to 80.1 points in March.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.