Turkish consumer confidence rises 4.1% in May

ANKARA, May 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 4.1% to 91.1 points in May, official data showed on Monday, continuing an upward trend ahead of elections this month after a dip to 80.1 points in March.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.