Turkish consumer confidence regains more ground in September

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 82.9 points in September from 79.4 the previous month, showing further signs of recovery from the coronavirus fallout, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Tuesday.

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 82.9 points in September from 79.4 the previous month, showing further signs of recovery from the coronavirus fallout, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Tuesday.

The government body also announced revisions to the index this month, which it said aimed to ensure international comparability and were in line with recommendations of a European Commission body.

Measures to combat the pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill in April, when consumer confidence plunged. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More