Turkish consumer confidence regains more ground in September

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 82.9 points in September from 79.4 the previous month, showing further signs of recovery from the coronavirus fallout, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Tuesday.

The government body also announced revisions to the index this month, which it said aimed to ensure international comparability and were in line with recommendations of a European Commission body.

Measures to combat the pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill in April, when consumer confidence plunged. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

