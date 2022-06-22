Turkish consumer confidence hits record low in June

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish consumer confidence index dropped 6.2% to 63.4 points in June, official data showed on Wednesday, hitting a fresh record low as surging inflation and a beleaguered lira weighed further on sentiment.

The most marked deterioration in confidence was seen in expectations for the financial situation of households over the next 12 months, with that index dropping 10% from a month earlier, the data showed.

Confidence had plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a rebound that began fizzling in October of last year. The index had previously hit a record low of 67.3% in April.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

