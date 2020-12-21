Turkish consumer confidence flat at 80.1 in December -stats institute

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index stood at 80.1 points in December, unchanged from a month earlier, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Monday.

Measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill in April, when consumer confidence plunged. The index dropped 2.2% in November as Turkey re-introduced stricter measures.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

