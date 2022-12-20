Turkish consumer confidence falls to 75.6 in December

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index fell 1.3% to 75.6 points in December, official data showed on Tuesday, ending a five-month rising streak from a record low of 63.4 in June.

The biggest decline in confidence was seen in the current financial situation of households, which fell 1.5% in December from a month earlier to 57.4.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

Confidence plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a brief rebound. It took another dive in October of last year ahead of a December currency crisis that set off an inflationary spiral.

