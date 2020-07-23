Turkish consumer confidence falls to 60.9 points in July - stats office

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index fell to 60.9 points in July from 62.6 the previous month, dropping deeper into pessimistic territory, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Thursday.

Measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill and sent consumer confidence to a record low of 54.9 points in April.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

