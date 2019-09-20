Turkish consumer confidence falls to 55.8 points in September

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index fell to 55.8 points in September, having risen to 58.3 points in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The index in May hit 55.3 points, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

