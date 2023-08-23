News & Insights

Turkish consumer confidence falls 15.1% in August

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

August 23, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

GDANSK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index dropped 15.1% to 68.0 points in August, official data showed on Wednesday, continuing to decline since May.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

