Turkish consumer confidence falls 15.1% in August

GDANSK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index dropped 15.1% to 68.0 points in August, official data showed on Wednesday, continuing to decline since May.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

