Turkish consumer confidence edges up in June but still dreary

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index edged up to 62.6 points in June from 59.5 the previous month, remaining deep in pessimistic territory, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near stand still and sent consumer confidence down to 54.9 points in April, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

