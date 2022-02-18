Turkish consumer confidence drops 2.8% in Feb

ANKARA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence dropped 2.8% to 71.2 points in February, official data showed on Friday, but remained higher than a record low level it touched in December due to a slide in the value of the lira.

Confidence plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a rebound that began fizzling in October of last year. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

In January, consumer confidence rose 6.2% to 73.2 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute shows. It stood at 68.9 in December.

(Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.