Turkish consumer confidence dips slightly in February

Turkey's consumer confidence index fell to 57.3 points in February from 58.82 in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

In May, the index touched 55.3, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004, as the economy was hit by recession. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

