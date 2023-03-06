US Markets

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2023 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1% of Twitter's gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board's permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

