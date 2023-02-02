Markets
Turkish competition board opens investigation into Google

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 02, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Board said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into Google LLC and its parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O over possible violation of the country's competition law after a preliminary inquiry.

The inquiry, now completed, focused on whether the group abused its dominant position in the general search services market and led to the decision to open the investigation, the competition board statement said.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

