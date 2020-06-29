Turkish company prepping offer to supply Libya power

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkish power-ship operator Karadeniz Holding is preparing a bid to supply up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity to conflict-hit Libya and will submit it soon, the company said on Monday.

Libya, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government based in Tripoli, has been hit by power supply problems due to the civil war there.

With Turkish military support, the Government of National Accord (GNA) has reversed a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), which is backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters two weeks ago Turkey is ready to start rebuilding Libya after President Tayyip Erdogan's senior deputies visited Tripoli to discuss cooperation on energy, construction and banking.

Karadeniz - whose Karpowership supplies power to more than 10 countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean - would be a company capable of making up the energy deficit in Libya, the Turkish official had said.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

