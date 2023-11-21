Turkish central bank's total reserves hit highest level since 2014 -bankers

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's total reserves rose $6 billion last week to $134.5 billion, the highest since September 2014, four bankers' calculations showed on Tuesday, resuming an uptrend since the bank adopted a more orthodox monetary policy after May elections.

Since June, when President Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as its governor, the bank has embarked on a 2,650 basis-point tightening cycle - including hikes of 500 basis points in each of the last two months.

Total reserves are now $36 billion higher than the $98.5 billion level at the end of May, following the elections.

The central bank did not comment on the figures. The official data will be released on Thursday.

The rise came after Turkey borrowed $2.5 billion in a 5-year sukuk at a sharply lower 8.5% yield this month, marking its first international bond issue since the elections. Those funds entered Treasury accounts on Nov. 14.

During the election period, CDS were higher than 700 basis points.

