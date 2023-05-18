News & Insights

Turkish central bank: lira weight in market continues to increase

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

May 18, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, May 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Thursday that the lira's weight in the market is continuing to increase in line with its strategy, while small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and exporting firms' access to financing was improving.

In its twice-yearly financial stability report, the central bank also said the banking sector has high potential for international borrowing and has strong buffers against liquidity shocks.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

