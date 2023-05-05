Turkish central bank won't raise rates to near inflation after election -finmin

ISTANBUL, May 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday that no one should expect the central bank to raise interest rates to above or near the current headline inflation, which stood at 43.7% in April, after the May 14 election.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Nebati said that President Tayyip Erdogan will not reverse his unorthodox policies based on the view that high interest rates lead to high inflation.

Some economists expect Turkey to adopt orthodox policies no matter the outcome of the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. Erdogan said recently that interest rates will continue to fall as long as he is in power.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Mark Heinrich)

