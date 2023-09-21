Turkish central bank vows more tightening as it hikes rate sharply

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank repeated on Thursday that it will continue to tighten monetary policy "as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner" until it sees "a significant improvement" in the inflation outlook.

The policy committee, which raised its key rate by 500 basis points to 30% as expected, added that it "will continue to make decisions on quantitative tightening and selective credit tightening to support the monetary policy stance".

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

