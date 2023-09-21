News & Insights

Turkish central bank vows more tightening as it hikes rate sharply

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

September 21, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank repeated on Thursday that it will continue to tighten monetary policy "as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner" until it sees "a significant improvement" in the inflation outlook.

The policy committee, which raised its key rate by 500 basis points to 30% as expected, added that it "will continue to make decisions on quantitative tightening and selective credit tightening to support the monetary policy stance".

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

