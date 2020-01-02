Turkish central bank to apply commission on forex required reserves -Bloomberg HT

Contributors
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's central bank will begin applying a commission on foreign currency required reserves, broadcaster Bloomberg HT reported on Thursday.

ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will begin applying a commission on foreign currency required reserves, broadcaster Bloomberg HT reported on Thursday.

The bank will charge an annual 0.025% on required reserves for U.S. dollar-denominated deposits and participation funds, the report said, citing three sources.

It will charge an annual 0.0025% on required reserves for non-U.S. dollar-denominated deposits and participation funds that are held in euros and U.S. dollars, it said.

The new regulation will take effect on Jan. 10, the report said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters