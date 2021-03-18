Turkish central bank sharply hikes rate to 19%, more than expected

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank hiked its policy rate by a more than expected 200 basis points to 19% on Thursday to address a sliding lira and rising prices, in what was seen as a credibility test given President Tayyip Erdogan's opposition to tight policy.

In a Reuters poll, almost all of the 21 economists expected a 100-point rate hike. The lira responded with a 2.0% jump against the dollar.

The key one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI had stood at 17% since December after aggressive monetary tightening last year. It is the highest of any advanced economy and back to levels last touched in mid-2019.

Market expectations for a hike have shot up since the lira TRYTOM=D3 lost as much as 10% since mid-February, as U.S. bond yields jumped. Inflation also rose more than expected to nearly 16% last month, well above a 5% target.

The central bank has now tightened policy by 875 basis points since Erdogan appointed Governor Naci Agbal in November, when the lira touched a record low. Depreciation raises inflation in import-dependent Turkey.

The currency TRYTOM=D3, which rallied some 20% after Agbal's appointment, stood at 7.335 against the dollar at 1106 GMT, much firmer than Wednesday's close of 7.4860.

Erdogan frequently calls for lower borrowing costs and he abruptly fired the last two bank chiefs. But he appointed Agbal as part of a surprise leadership overhaul in which he pledged a new market-friendly economic era.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Dominic Evans)

