Turkish central bank seen cutting 2019 inflation view to 12% or lower

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected on Thursday to lower its 2019 inflation forecast to 12% or lower, from 13.9% previously, according to analysts, after the bank said last week that price rises would likely decline more than it had expected.

Last year's currency crisis tipped the Middle East's largest economy into recession and sent inflation soaring above 25%, prompting aggressive monetary tightening.

But since July, the central bank has slashed rates by 1,000 basis points as inflation eased to as low as 9.26% in September, before an expected rebound towards year end.

Last week the bank said inflation "is likely to materialize notably below" its previous forecast.

A senior banker said the central bank was "front loading" its policy easing. "We expect the inflation forecast to be reduced from 13.9% to at least 12%," the banker said, requesting anonymity.

Selva Demiralp, director of the Koc University-TUSIAD Economic Research Forum in Istanbul, said she expected the new 2019 forecast to be "12% or lower."

The central bank is scheduled to update its 2019 and 2020 inflation forecasts at 0730 GMT on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

