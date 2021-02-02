Turkish central bank says to keep tight policy until 2023

The Turkish Central Bank said on Tuesday a tight and cautious monetary policy stance should be maintained resolutely for a long time until 2023, in a letter to the government explaining why inflation is so much higher than a 5% target.

The bank said that if any new information points to the risk of inflation expectations and pricing behavior diverging from the medium-term target path, "additional front-loaded and decisive tightening will be implemented".

Annual inflation is near 15% though the bank expects it to dip below 10% by year end, a more optimistic forecast than most analysts. The bank hiked its key rate to 17% in recent months.

